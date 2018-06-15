Grand Canyon to implement Level 2 water restrictions on North Rim starting Monday

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Due to a malfunction in the pump that supplies water to the North Rim of Grand Canyon, the North Rim will enter Level 2 water restrictions on June 18. These restrictions only affect the North Rim and Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail.

Under Level 2 water restrictions, North Rim visitors and residents must take steps to reduce water consumption. These steps are as easy as selectively flushing the toilet; taking shorter showers; only washing clothes or dishes with full loads and in eco-mode, if available; and turning off the sink while brushing teeth, soaping hands, or shaving. Additional actions the park and North Rim businesses will take include using disposable dishes and utensils at meals, serving drinking water at restaurants by request only, closing camper shower and laundromat services, and encouraging residents to fill buckets with shower water for watering plants or flushing toilets.

The pump malfunction also means drinking water is not available at Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail. Drinking water is available at Manzanita Resthouse, Cottonwood Campground, and Phantom Ranch. Drinking water on the Bright Angel Trail is not affected. All inner canyon trail users must be prepared to carry all their drinking water or a way to treat creek water.

Crews are working to fix the pump. If the repairs take longer than anticipated, the North Rim may implement further mandatory restrictions. Actively conserving water now delays more stringent water restrictions in the future.

The South Rim and North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park always operate under Level 1 water restrictions, encouraging all residents, visitors, and businesses to mindfully use water and adopt basic water conservation practices.

Grand Canyon National Park has a large and complex water utility system that provides water to residents, businesses, and more than 6 million annual visitors. Although both the North Rim and South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park receive water from Roaring Springs, the North Rim's pipeline is not part of the Transcanyon Waterline.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park