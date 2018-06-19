Around the Canyon: Week of June 20

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed June 20, July 18, August 15, September 19 October 17, November 21 and December 19. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting June 20

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet June 20 at 2:30 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan food bank distribution June 20

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon to 3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Cameron Trading Post dinner June 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cameron for dinner at the Trading Post. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Tomb Raider” June 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Tomb Raider” (Rated PG-13) starring Alicia Vikander, Dominic West and Walton Goggins. Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she discovers the island where her father disappeared. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Sedona farmers market shopping trip June 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona for shopping nd a visit to the local farmers market. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Camp Verde, Clear Creek swimming trip June 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cmp Verde, which will include swimming at Clear Creek. Cost is $23 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Doggy social June 27

The Rec Center will host a doggy social at 6 p.m. Bring your furry friends to meet and greet other dogs and dog lovers.

Flagstaff shopping trip June 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff June 27. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at IMAX through June 30

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at 8:30 p.m. through the month of June. The film is rated PG-13. More information and ticket prices can be found at www.explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Free Summer Cafe available at Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle for youth

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer the Summer Cafe free lunch program at noon Monday through Friday through July 27. Any child up to 18 years old can stop by for a free sack lunch and activity.

Summer Cafe locations will also be available at Enstrom Baseball Field in Valle beginning June 18 and Long Jim Loop Park in Tusayan beginning June 4 from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed to hand out food and provide activities. Adults and teens interested in volunteering can contact Mike Scott at (928) 229-1228 or email gccommunitychurch@gmail.com.

Signup open for Southern California trip Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is sponsoring a week-long excursion to southern California Sept 30-Oct.6. The cost is $550 per person and includes lodging and transportation to the hotel. Once in Southern California, travelers will have the option of visiting a number of attractions in the area (not included) via public transportation. A $50 deposit is required to secure a space for the trip, as space is limited. Incremental payments will be accepted for the remaining balance. More information can be found by contacting the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 or grandcanyonrec@gmail.com.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night very Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Beginner’s Yoga class meets Saturdays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold beginning yoga classes Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. in the MPR. The classes are free and open to the community.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.