Desert Dogs offers tasty treats on the go at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Visitors to Grand Canyon now have a two new dining options, with one added benefit – the food is just as mobile as the guests.

Xanterra rolled out a food truck and a dining cart designed to meet the needs of guests on the go. Desert Dogs, a hotdog-themed food truck, travels frequently between Hopi Point and the Grand Canyon Railway Deport, and offers a variety of dogs from plain to gourmet. A food cart, featuring grab-and-go items like sandwiches, Snickers and drinks, floats between Bright Angel Trailhead and the Grand Canyon Railway Depot as well.

Bridget Rabon, executive director of operations for Xanterra, said it’s the first time the company has offered a food truck in any of the national parks. Rabon said it was part of the company’s bid for the Grand Canyon concessions contract and has been in the works for a while.

“Food trucks are very hip and trendy right now, and we wanted to jump on board and be able to serve guests in convenient areas,” she said.

Desert Dogs, housed in a coral and cream-colored truck with a vintage vibe, offers a variety of menu options, from plain dogs for picky kids to more intriguing selections. Many of the options combine fun or familiar flavors with meats visitors might not have tried before — the truck offers everything from a plain bison frank to a smoked buffalo bratwurst. For adventurous eaters, there is even an exotic spicy option: the jackalope bratwurst, which includes a rabbit and antelope sausage with cherries and jalapeños. According to David Beckerleg, food and beverage director, said the truck’s best seller is the Canyon Dog, served with salsa, guacamole and shredded pepperjack cheese.

The truck has been a hit with visitors of all ages, since they can eat on the go.

“This is our first season and we’re developing this idea as we go, but so far, it’s been a really fun experience,” Rabon said.

Rabon said diners frequently ask about the truck’s namesake, Fred Harvey.

“We get people asking ‘What’s a Fred Harvey?’ all the time, because it’s written on the side of the truck,” she chuckled.

Because of the confusion, Rabon ordered an interpretive sign to be placed on the truck to educate visitors about Harvey and his contributions to Grand Canyon’s tourist experience dating back over a century. According to the sign, Harvey was the country’s first champion of the fine dining experience, as well as quality control standards for food service — Harvey was responsible for the rise of chain restaurants, hotels and bookstores.

In addition to Desert Dogs, Xanterra also introduced a smaller food cart to serve guests wherever they may be along the Rim Trail. The cart offers walkable items, and aims to provide snacks to train riders who might not have time for a full meal.

“We want to reach out to guests boarding the train to make sure everyone is taken care of,” Rabon said.

Both the food cart and Desert Dogs move frequently, but for guests who want to be sure they don’t miss out on a Canyon Dog or Jackalope Bratwurst, the truck is usually parked near the shuttle hub at the Grand Canyon Visitor’s Center around 11 a.m.