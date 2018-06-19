Fourth of July festivites, parade and laser light show coming to Tusayan

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — As summer kicks into high gear, plans for Tusayan’s annual Fourth of July festivities are underway. This year, in addition to food, activities and a parade, the event will feature a laser light show.

The event will kick off with a bike decorating contest sponsored by Bright Angel Bicycles at 2:30 p.m. for participation in the parade. The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. and travel along State Highway 64.

From 4 to 8 p.m., visitors can stroll through town listening to live music provided by local bands Exit 64 and the Boulder Alley Boys. Food vendors will have hot food and snacks available and the Grand Canyon Recreation Center will sponsor an area with games for the kids. Visitors will also have an opportunity to participate in the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce’s silent auction fundraiser. A variety of items will be available for bid and raffle. The festival’s new signature event, a laser light show, will begin at 8:15 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce is still seeking entries for the parade. The theme of this year’s parade is “Proud to be Grand Canyon.” All are welcome to enter, and a trophy will be awarded for the winning entry. Entries will be judged on originality and theme presentation, creativity, moving parts or special effects and public appeal. Last year’s winner was Canyon Plaza Hotel. The Chamber is also accepting donated items for the raffle/silent auction.

More information and required forms for parade entries and donations can be found at https://southrimchamberofcommerce.com/july-4th.