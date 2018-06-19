Grand Canyon School registration starts June 25 at Tusayan Town Hall

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The new school year begins Aug. 1 and that means school registration is right around the corner.

Registration for new and returning students will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 25-26 at Tusayan Town Hall and June 27-28 at the school’s multipurpose room.

Parents of all new students must provide information from any previous schools attended, birth certificate, current immunization records and CIB/court documents, if applicable.

All parents and students must provide proof of residency, such as a utility bill, bank statement, housing letter from your employer or an Arizona driver’s license. Students will not be able to attend school until the office has one of the above documents on file.

School officials suggest allowing 30 minutes for registration. Information packets must be filled out on-site the day of registration — they cannot be taken home to fill out and return. Parents will be asked to provide current phone numbers and addresses for family and emergency contacts.

School fees must be paid at the time of registration- the school accepts cash, money orders and personal checks. Checks will not be accepted from individuals who have had prior returned checks for insufficient funds within the past school year.

More information is available by contacting Rosa Velazquez, school registrar, at (928) 638-2045.