Parks in Brief: Valles Caldera National Preserve, George Washington Memorial Parkway, Grand Teton National Park

Lightning-caused fire starts in Valles Caldera backcountry

SANTA FE, N.M. — The San Antonio Fire began earlier this afternoon on Valles Caldera National Preserve. The lightning-caused fire has burned over 100 acres in the northwest corner of the preserve. Fire crews are working on the ground and in the air to suppress the fire burning in ponderosa pine and Douglas fir stands. National Park Service officials are working with the neighboring Santa Fe National Forest to ensure all resources are available to support fire suppression efforts.

National Park Service planning for major rehabilitation of George Washington Memorial Parkway

MCLEAN, Va. — The National Park Service is lanning to rehabilitate the north section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, including road and bridge work from Spout Run to Interstate 495.

The project will make drives smoother by replacing the asphalt, repair stormwater management systems to keep excess water from damaging the road, improve safety by strengthening roadside barriers and constructing new concrete curbs, rehabilitate parts of two historic scenic overlooks and lengthen entrance and exit lanes at some interchanges.

Rangers rescue injured climber after fall on Symmetry Spire in Grand Tetons

MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park rangers conducted an overnight rescue after receiving a call for help around 9:30 p.m. June 12.

Derek Wilcock, 18, of Kansas City, Missouri, was descending the Southwest Couloir of Symmetry Spire when he fell. Because of impending darkness, rangers responded to the scene of the accident on foot and spent the night with Wilcock before conducting an aerial rescue the following morning. Rangers advise hikers and climbers that snow at high elevations in the Tetons is unusually hard this year, and recommend the use of ice axes and crampons.

Information provided by NPS.