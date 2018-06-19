Photo highlights: Grand Canyon kids take a lesson at British Soccer Camp

Sophia Maragos stops a ball short of the net. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

Sophia Maragos stops a ball short of the net. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 19, 2018 10:12 a.m.

    • photo

    Students took turns trying to score goals against each other. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

    Grand Canyon youth participated in Challenger British Soccer Camp June 4-8 at the school soccer field. The kids learned fundamentals of the game, including goalkeeping, moving the ball and scoring.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.