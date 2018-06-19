Photo highlights: Grand Canyon kids take a lesson at British Soccer Camp

Jump to content
Sophia Maragos stops a ball short of the net. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Students took turns trying to score goals against each other. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
Grand Canyon youth participated in Challenger British Soccer Camp June 4-8 at the school soccer field. The kids learned fundamentals of the game, including goalkeeping, moving the ball and scoring.
