Photo highlights: Kaibab Learning Center holds preschool graduation

KLC Class of 2018. Many of the kids will be attending kindergarten at Grand Canyon School next year. (Photo/Michelle Pahl)
By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Several KLC preschoolers waved goodbye to Kaibab Learning Center during graduation May 31. (Photo/Michelle Pahl)
Preschoolers say goodbye to Kaibab Learning Center May 31 at its annual graduation ceremony. Many of the kids will be attending kindergarten at Grand Canyon School next year.
