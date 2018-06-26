BLM issues Stage 1 fire restrictions for Arizona Strip district

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management Arizona Strip District issued Stage 1 fire restrictions June 20, which include the Grand Canyon Parashant-National Monument (BLM/NPS), Vermilion Cliffs National Monument and Arizona Strip Field Office.

Until rescinded, usually after significant and sustained moisture, the following are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove other than an agency provided ring or grill within the developed campsites or picnic areas;

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site/improved site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials;

Using tracer ammunition, explosives or any incendiary devices, including explosive targets;

Operating any internal combustion engine without an approved spark arrester and

Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited year-round on federal and state lands.

The following exemptions may be obtained, although an exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.

A written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act;

Using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials, within three feet of the device;

Conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice;

Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty;

All land within a city boundary is exempted unless otherwise stated in city ordinance;

Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.

Violation of restrictions on federal lands is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by fine, imprisonment or both. Violators also may be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

Fire conditions as well as localized closures and restrictions are subject to change.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management.