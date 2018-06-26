Parks in Brief: Glacier National Park, Lafayette Park, Petrified Forest National Park

NPS releases review of fire at Glacier National Park’s Sperry Chalet

BOISE — The National Park Service recently issued the results of an independent review and investigation of the fire that burned the dormitory of the Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park in August 2017.

It concludes that despite the best efforts of firefighters to protect all the structures at Sperry Chalet, an ember entered the structure near a second story window and ignited the wooden portion of the structure.

Fire crews successfully protected other structures within the Sperry Chalet complex. No lives were lost and no injuries occurred while defending the complex.

National Park Service issues statement on “White Civil Rights Rally”

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service recognizes the concerns associated with the “white civil rights rally” proposed for Lafayette Park Aug. 12, but the permitting process for all national parks is content neutral to ensure that all Americans can exercise their Constitutional rights in these public spaces.

In approving the request of the Jason Kessler to hold his rally in Lafayette Park, the National Park Service is neither condoning nor condemning the message being delivered by him. Rather, we are providing an arena in which he can deliver his message, the validity of which will ultimately be decided by those who hear it. The full message can be read at www.nps.gov/whho/learn/news/rallystatement.htm.

Petrified Forest National Park achieves International Dark Sky status

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Petrified Forest National Park has been officially designated as an International Dark Sky Park.

An IDA International Dark-Sky Park (IDSP) is a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment. As such, Petrified Forest National Park joins an exclusive but growing list of certified IDA International Dark-Sky Parks.

