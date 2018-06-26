Pump repaired: Grand Canyon National Park to ease water restrictions on North Rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A malfunctioning pump that supplies water to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has been repaired and the park is beginning a phased-in approach to easing water restrictions over the next several days.
The amount of water in reservoir tanks is increasing daily and once sustainable levels are reached the park will return to Level 1 water restrictions.
Drinking water is again available at Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail and continues to be available at Manzanita Resthouse, Cottonwood Campground, and Phantom Ranch. All inner canyon trail users must be prepared to carry all their drinking water or have a way to treat water.
The South Rim and North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park always operate under Level 1 water restrictions, encouraging all residents, visitors, and businesses to mindfully use water and adopt basic water conservation practices. By simply being mindful of water use visitors and staff were able to attain substantial daily water savings while the pump was inoperable.
Information provided by National Park Service.
