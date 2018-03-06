Around the Canyon: Week of March 7

Tusayan Town Council meeting March 7

The Tusayan Town Council will meet March 7 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Friday Night Flix: “Hangman” March 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Hangman” (Rated R) starring Karl Urban, Al Pacino and Brittany Snow. A homicide detective teams up with a criminal profiler to catch a serial killer whose crimes are inspired by the children’s game Hangman. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Health benefits enrollment assistance March 12

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Pool tournament March 12

Everyone is invited to participate in a pool tournament March 12 at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. Those who want to participate whould sign up at the Rec Center at least two days in advance.

Sedona day hiking trip March 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona for day hiking March 13. Cost is $23 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — please give at least two days’ notice.

Grand Canyon Youth pizza kit fundraiser through March 19

Grand Canyon Youth are selling Little Caesar’s pizza kits to raise funds for the annual middle school river trip in April. Kits range from $18 to $24 and a variety of Little Caesar’s products including pizzas, breadsticks and desserts are available.

Orders can be placed with GCY members or at the school office. Cash or checks made out to Grand Canyon School will be accepted by March 19. Deliveries will be made March 22.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Workout Club will meet at 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the MPR and Thursdays in the Piano Room. All are welcome to attend. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.