Around the Canyon: Week of March 7

Photo by Williams-Grand Canyon News.
Tusayan Town Council meeting March 7
The Tusayan Town Council will meet March 7 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.
Friday Night Flix: “Hangman” March 9
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Hangman” (Rated R) starring Karl Urban, Al Pacino and Brittany Snow. A homicide detective teams up with a criminal profiler to catch a serial killer whose crimes are inspired by the children’s game Hangman. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.
Health benefits enrollment assistance March 12
North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.
Pool tournament March 12
Everyone is invited to participate in a pool tournament March 12 at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. Those who want to participate whould sign up at the Rec Center at least two days in advance.
Sedona day hiking trip March 13
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona for day hiking March 13. Cost is $23 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — please give at least two days’ notice.
Grand Canyon Youth pizza kit fundraiser through March 19
Grand Canyon Youth are selling Little Caesar’s pizza kits to raise funds for the annual middle school river trip in April. Kits range from $18 to $24 and a variety of Little Caesar’s products including pizzas, breadsticks and desserts are available.
Orders can be placed with GCY members or at the school office. Cash or checks made out to Grand Canyon School will be accepted by March 19. Deliveries will be made March 22.
Open Gym Sundays
The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.
Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.
Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays
The Workout Club will meet at 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the MPR and Thursdays in the Piano Room. All are welcome to attend. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays
The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.
Grand Canyon AA
Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.
Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers
Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.