NPS seeks community assistance in ongoing theft investigation

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts have prompted National Park Service (NPS) law enforcement to seek the community’s help in identifying any suspects and preventing further thefts.

In the past two weeks, a growing number of vehicles in residential areas have been broken into and items have been stolen. Law enforcement is offering the following tips for safeguarding personal property and the community.

If you see suspicious activity, contact 9-1-1;

Keep an eye on your vehicle and residence and look out for your neighbors; be aware of and report unusual behavior or activities;

Lock your vehicle when unattended;

Take valuables from your car into your residence and

Lock your residence.

There is an ongoing investigation into the break-ins. NPS is asking any residents with information that could help investigators to contact the anonymous tip-line at (888) 653-0009 or www.nps.gov/isb and click Submit a Tip.