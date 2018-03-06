NPS seeks community assistance in ongoing theft investigation

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts have prompted National Park Service (NPS) law enforcement to seek the community’s help in identifying any suspects and preventing further thefts.
In the past two weeks, a growing number of vehicles in residential areas have been broken into and items have been stolen. Law enforcement is offering the following tips for safeguarding personal property and the community.
- If you see suspicious activity, contact 9-1-1;
- Keep an eye on your vehicle and residence and look out for your neighbors; be aware of and report unusual behavior or activities;
- Lock your vehicle when unattended;
- Take valuables from your car into your residence and
- Lock your residence.
There is an ongoing investigation into the break-ins. NPS is asking any residents with information that could help investigators to contact the anonymous tip-line at (888) 653-0009 or www.nps.gov/isb and click Submit a Tip.
