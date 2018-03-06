Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Railway annual Service Awards banquet

Employees are recognized at the annual banquet (Photos courtesy of Grand Canyon Railway)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: March 6, 2018 10:38 a.m.

    On Feb. 6, Grand Canyon Railway celebrated with employees who reached a five-year milestone with the company. The employees were recognized for their dedicated years of service to Grand Canyon Railway, The Grand Hotel and Tusayan Trading Post.

    5 Years

    Daniel O’Neal

    Laurie Purcell

    Dia McCulloch

    Mitchell Dart

    Roger Rainwater

    Michelle Wing

    Bettina Melhus

    Sandra Woodall

    Peter Diaz

    Maria Pedraza

    Jennifer Allemand

    Dolores Overbo

    Robin Koval

    Laura Langston

    Maria Ramirez

    Linda Bonner

    Cathy Busch

    Guadalupe Sanez Ibarra

    Jackielynn Zicopoulos

    Francisco Hernandez

    Richard During

    10 Years

    Edward Greer

    Helmut Platzer

    Renee Wozniak

    Kathy Fichera

    Wayne Rice

    Hector Flores

    Karen Viencek

    Leann Clark

    James Babcock

    Gerard Fredette

    Lorraine Burns

    15 Years

    Jesse Clark

    Christine Zabala

    Olivia Castro

    Debbie Ramirez

    Jeff D’Arpa

    Scott Garrett

    20 Years

    Jesus Cardenas

    Gregory Clark

    25 Years

    Richard Booker

    Terri Smiley

    Humberto Soto

    Rafael Gonzalez Martinez



