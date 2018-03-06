Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Railway annual Service Awards banquet

On Feb. 6, Grand Canyon Railway celebrated with employees who reached a five-year milestone with the company. The employees were recognized for their dedicated years of service to Grand Canyon Railway, The Grand Hotel and Tusayan Trading Post.

5 Years

Daniel O’Neal

Laurie Purcell

Dia McCulloch

Mitchell Dart

Roger Rainwater

Michelle Wing

Bettina Melhus

Sandra Woodall

Peter Diaz

Maria Pedraza

Jennifer Allemand

Dolores Overbo

Robin Koval

Laura Langston

Maria Ramirez

Linda Bonner

Cathy Busch

Guadalupe Sanez Ibarra

Jackielynn Zicopoulos

Francisco Hernandez

Richard During

10 Years

Edward Greer

Helmut Platzer

Renee Wozniak

Kathy Fichera

Wayne Rice

Hector Flores

Karen Viencek

Leann Clark

James Babcock

Gerard Fredette

Lorraine Burns

15 Years

Jesse Clark

Christine Zabala

Olivia Castro

Debbie Ramirez

Jeff D’Arpa

Scott Garrett

20 Years

Jesus Cardenas

Gregory Clark

25 Years

Richard Booker

Terri Smiley

Humberto Soto

Rafael Gonzalez Martinez







