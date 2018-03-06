Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Railway annual Service Awards banquet

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Railway 2018 Service Awards
On Feb. 6, Grand Canyon Railway celebrated with employees who reached a five-year milestone with the company. The employees were recognized for their dedicated years of service to Grand Canyon Railway, The Grand Hotel and Tusayan Trading Post.
5 Years
Daniel O’Neal
Laurie Purcell
Dia McCulloch
Mitchell Dart
Roger Rainwater
Michelle Wing
Bettina Melhus
Sandra Woodall
Peter Diaz
Maria Pedraza
Jennifer Allemand
Dolores Overbo
Robin Koval
Laura Langston
Maria Ramirez
Linda Bonner
Cathy Busch
Guadalupe Sanez Ibarra
Jackielynn Zicopoulos
Francisco Hernandez
Richard During
10 Years
Edward Greer
Helmut Platzer
Renee Wozniak
Kathy Fichera
Wayne Rice
Hector Flores
Karen Viencek
Leann Clark
James Babcock
Gerard Fredette
Lorraine Burns
15 Years
Jesse Clark
Christine Zabala
Olivia Castro
Debbie Ramirez
Jeff D’Arpa
Scott Garrett
20 Years
Jesus Cardenas
Gregory Clark
25 Years
Richard Booker
Terri Smiley
Humberto Soto
Rafael Gonzalez Martinez
