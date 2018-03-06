Photo highlights: Scientific minds think alike for STEAM night at GCS

Photo Gallery
Students Practice Steam At Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon School hosted STEAM Family Night March 1 to educate students and their families about science, technology, engineering, art and math. The event was also a fundraiser for the senior class and Grand Canyon Youth - volunteers made fresh native tacos and desserts were donated.
