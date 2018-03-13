ADOT making improvements to I-40 and I-17 interchange in Flagstaff

PHOENIX — The Interstate 40/Interstate 17 interchange near Flagstaff is getting a $10 million update.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) project includes replacing the I-40 bridge decks in each direction over Beulah Boulevard immediately west of I-17, as well as the westbound bridge deck over I-17. The eastbound I-40 bridge over I-17 will get a new concrete surface.

“This work is needed to keep the I-40 bridges in top shape for commercial traffic and passenger vehicles using this key northern Arizona corridor,” said Audra Merrick, district engineer for ADOT’s North Central District.

Crews will be on location for the next several weeks doing preliminary work before beginning construction, which will be ongoing seven days a week during both day and night hours. Most of the work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Restrictions required for this work will include multiple overnight, one-direction closures of Beulah Boulevard as it passes under I-40. The I-17 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp will close from mid-April through December and the I-17 southbound to I-40 eastbound ramp will close for about two weeks in mid-June. Other restrictions may be required as work progresses.

Once major work begins later this spring, those traveling to or through the Flagstaff area along I-40 will need to plan for extra travel time. Detour routes will be shared in advance of closures and clearly marked by signs.

The project will also increase the cross slope of the roadway over the renovated bridges, helping drain water off of the road surface. It also includes guardrail and paving work.

More information is available at www.azdot.gov/FlagstaffTI.