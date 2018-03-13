Around the Canyon: Week of March 14

Pi Day Social March 14

The Rec Center will host a Pi Day social at 3 p.m. This event is free for all community residents — relax, eat pie and mingle with your fellow Grand Canyon employees and residents.

Friday Night Flix: “The Disaster Artist” March 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Disaster Artist” (Rated R) starring James Franco, Dave Franco and Ari Graynor. When Greg Sestero, an aspiring film actor, meets the weird and mysterious Tommy Wiseau in an acting class, they form a unique friendship and travel to Hollywood to make their dreams come true. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand Canyon Youth pizza kit fundraiser through March 19

Grand Canyon Youth are selling Little Caesar’s pizza kits to raise funds for the annual middle school river trip in April. Kits range from $18 to $24 and a variety of Little Caesar’s products including pizzas, breadsticks and desserts are available.

Orders can be placed with GCY members or at the school office. Cash or checks made out to Grand Canyon School will be accepted by March 19. Deliveries will be made March 22.

Flagstaff shopping trip March 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff March 20. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

HeartSaver CPR class March 24

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a monthly HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Because of a price increase from the American Heart Association, there will now be a $25 charge per class, wich includes all books and materials and a certification card. Those interested must RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior to the class.

Tusayan Trails plan public scoping meeting March 28

Tusayan will host a public scoping meeting regarding updates to the Tusayan Trails Master Plan at 11:30 a.m. March 28 at Town Hall. Sirena Dufault of TrailsInspire will be on hand to present an updated master plan and answer questions.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Get Fit GC! workout club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Get Fit GC! workout club will meet at 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the MPR and Thursdays in the Piano Room. All are welcome to attend. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.