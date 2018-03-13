Community donations boost Grand Canyon School

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As school budgets struggle to meet with the demands of educating more students with less funding, community organizations often step up to help fill in the gaps for items like updated computers, desks and other basic necessities that sometimes get overlooked.

Amerigas/Titan Propane recently stepped in to give Grand Canyon Unified School District a boost with a $2,000 donation to be used for the school’s general funding needs. The company generates the funds through its School Days program, which allows local businesses to be part of the funding source. Through the program, Amerigas/Titan Propane donates two cents per gallon of propane purchased by community partners to the school district. This year, Amerigas/Titan Propane partnered with Xanterra, the U.S. Post Office and Seven Mile Lodge.

“Titan Propane was very excited to be able to work with these other companies and help out the Grand Canyon school district,” said Pamela Payne, office manager for Titan Propane.