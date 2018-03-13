Four Rollers League Winners 2018

Winning Team: Four Play
Mike Hoblin
Sandy Hoblin
Donna Garlough
Steve Swatling
Team Awards:
High scratch series (1817): Iron Turds
High scratch game (631): Four Play
High handicap series (2145): Y Ask Y
High handicap game (237): Pinheads
Men’s Awards:
High scratch series (587): Mike Hoblin
High scratch game (206): John Vail
High handicap series (651): Andrew Aldaz
High handicap game (765): Blake Harris
League High Average (162.49): Mike Hoblin
Women’s Awards:
High scratch series (522): Clarinda Vail
High scratch game (190): Julie Aldaz
High handicap series (627): Dominique Keaton
High handicap game (219): Kathy Tally
League High Average (141.64): Clarinda Vail
Most improved averages
Male:
Andrew Aldaz
(+13.40)
Robin Southworth (+12.79)
Female:
Dominique Keaton
(+22.76)
Kathy Tally
(+15.89)
