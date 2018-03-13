Four Rollers League Winners 2018

Team Four Play won this year’s Four Rollers League. From left: Mike Hoblin, Sandy Hoblin, Donna Garlough and Steve Swatling (Photo/Clarinda Vail)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: March 13, 2018 10:40 a.m.

    • Winning Team: Four Play

    Mike Hoblin

    Sandy Hoblin

    Donna Garlough

    Steve Swatling

    Team Awards:

    High scratch series (1817): Iron Turds

    High scratch game (631): Four Play

    High handicap series (2145): Y Ask Y

    High handicap game (237): Pinheads

    Men’s Awards:

    High scratch series (587): Mike Hoblin

    High scratch game (206): John Vail

    High handicap series (651): Andrew Aldaz

    High handicap game (765): Blake Harris

    League High Average (162.49): Mike Hoblin

    Women’s Awards:

    High scratch series (522): Clarinda Vail

    High scratch game (190): Julie Aldaz

    High handicap series (627): Dominique Keaton

    High handicap game (219): Kathy Tally

    League High Average (141.64): Clarinda Vail

    Most improved averages

    Male:

    Andrew Aldaz

    (+13.40)

    Robin Southworth (+12.79)

    Female:

    Dominique Keaton

    (+22.76)

    Kathy Tally

    (+15.89)

