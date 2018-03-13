Grand Canyon National Park seeks vendors for Earth Day celebration

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park will celebrate the 48th anniversary of Earth Day with an open-house style celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center Plaza. This year’s activities will focus on waste, water and energy reduction.

Grand Canyon’s Green Team, which will host the open-house style event, is looking for 10 to 12 organizations from outside the park to participate. Organizations or businesses interested in participating can fill out an information sheet and submit to the contact listed on the form by March 20. The information sheet may be submitted electronically or by mail. The Green Team will evaluate the submitted forms and will make final selections and notify all applicants by April 2.

Grand Canyon’s Green Team is comprised of National Park Service employees, park concessioners, and park partners collaboratively working to increase awareness and level of environmental stewardship within the Grand Canyon community. More information about Grand Canyon’s Earth Day celebration, as well as the information form, is available from Green Team chairperson Kim Park at kim_park@nps.gov.