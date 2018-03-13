Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Phantoms compete at Skydome Classic March 3

The Phantoms track and field team competed for the first time this season at the NPA Skydome Classic in Flagstaff March 3. Seven members of the team are freshmen and many are trying new events for the first time.

Neegoh Kaska (12th grade) broke his shot put school record from last year with a throw of 41’ 10." He placed third in the shot put which gave the boys team 12th place out of 23 schools. Herman Yellowhair (12th grade) also made a shot put personal record by over a foot throwing 29’ 6.5."

The high jumpers were represented by Nolan Lyle (10th grade) and Melakai Longhoma (10th grade) who both cleared 5.'

The long jumpers were represented by jumping veteran Emma Perkins and Daniel Cockrum (11th grade) who tried jumping for the first time.

The girls 4x400 relay team placed sixth of nine relay teams earning the team a point and placing the girls team tied for 13th of 23 schools. The girls 4x400 team was Meaghan Donehoo (11th grade), Emma Perkins (12th grade), Cayli Miles (10th grade) and Savannah Perkins (12th grade).

The boys track team set blistering running paces in the 400, the 800, the 1600, and the 3200 led by Cale Wisher (12th grade), Nolan Lyle, Mason Tacey (10th grade) and Jared Torres (9th grade). Cale ran the 3200 in 11 minutes and 51 seconds. He ran the 1600 in 5 minutes and 10 seconds and then turned around and ran the 400 in 59.5 seconds. Jared (9th grade) ran the 3200 in 13 minutes 35 seconds and he ran the 1600 in 5 minutes 57 seconds. Nolan Lyle ran the 400m in 1 minute flat, the 800m in 2 minutes 23 seconds and he ran the anchor leg for the boys 4x400m relay where he clocked a time of 1 minute 1 second. Mason Tacey ran the 1600m in 5 minutes 34 seconds, the 800m in 2 minutes 24 seconds which is a personal record, and he was the starter for the 4x400 relay with a time of 1 minute 5 seconds.