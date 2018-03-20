Around the Canyon: Week of March 21

Friday Night Flix: “Wonder Wheel” March 23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Wonder Wheel” (Rated PG-13) starring Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple and Kate Winslet. On Coney Island in the 1950s, a lifeguard tells the story of a middle-aged carousel operator, his beleaguered wife, and the visitor who turns their lives upside-down. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

HeartSaver CPR class March 24

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a monthly HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. Because of a price increase from the American Heart Association, there will now be a $25 charge per class (cash only), which includes all books and materials and a digital certification card. Those interested must RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior to the class.

Flagstaff shopping trip March 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff March 20. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Blood Drive March 27

The Rec Center will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins welcome.

Tusayan Trails plan public scoping meeting March 28

Tusayan will host a public scoping meeting regarding updates to the Tusayan Trails Master Plan at 11:30 a.m. March 28 at Town Hall. Sirena Dufault of TrailsInspire will be on hand to present an updated master plan and answer questions.

Kaibab Learning Center Pancake Breakfast fundraiser and Rotary Easter egg hunt March 31

Kaibab Learning Center will host its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Grand Canyon School multipurpose room. Adults are $8, children 5 and over are $5. The Rotary Easter egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on the school soccer field — there is no charge to participate. All proceeds go directly to KLC’s operational expenses.

Grand Canyon Rotary seeking professional clothing for job fair

Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim is collecting gently used professional clothing to be used at the annual Grand Canyon High School job fair April 11. Donations can be dropped off at the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce in Tusayan by April 9.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Get Fit GC! workout club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Get Fit GC! workout club will meet at 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the MPR and Thursdays in the Piano Room. All are welcome to attend. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.