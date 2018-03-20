Celebrate Easter at Grand Canyon March 31-April 1

Hop on over to Grand Canyon School for pancakes and Easter eggs March 31

Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. March 31 at the Grand Canyon School soccer field.

The egg hunt is for children ages 0 to 12 and the time will be divided among appropriate age groups. Organizers suggest participants show up early. Games and activities after the egg hunt will close at 11 a.m. One lucky egg hunters will find includes the grand prize with a $200 gift certificate for a new bicycle. This is a free event and open to the public.

Before heading out for the Easter egg hunt, Kaibab Learning Center invites the community to enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes with a variety of toppings, sausage and a beverage.

A child’s plate is $5, and an adult breakfast is $8.

The breakfast will be at Kaibab Learning Center from 8 to 10 a.m. More information is available at klccanyonkids@gmail.com.

83rd annual Easter Sunrise Service takes place April 1 at Mather Point

Around 1,500 residents and visitors from around the world will join together for the annual Easter Sunrise Service overlooking the South Rim at Mather Point.

Now in its 83rd year, up to 3,000 guests from all over the world have attended the Sunrise Service. Grand Canyon Community Church Pastor Robert Beaver will lead the worship service. The service is interdenominational and centers on the Christian faith; however, all are welcome to attend.

Members from Northern Arizona University (NAU) Shrine of the Ages choir will be performing classical worship hymns.

The interdenominational Easter Sunrise Service has remained a prominent tradition at the Grand Canyon. Once attended by crowds of over 3,000 people and broadcast across the U.S. via radio, today the worship service draws over 1,000 people every year who experience the inspirational celebration.

The Easter Sunrise Service takes place April 1 at 6:05 a.m. at Mather Point Overlook within Grand Canyon National Park on the South Rim. Mather Point Overlook is located behind the Grand Canyon Visitor’s Center, and ample parking is available in parking lot 2. Park visitors may also ride the National Park Service “Blue Route - Village Line” shuttle buses to the Visitor’s Center from any of the park lodges. Attendees are urged to dress for cold, windy conditions and allow extra time for arrival because of road construction within the park.

More information is available at www.grandcanyoncommunitychurch.org.