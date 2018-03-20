Coconino Community College offers nursing scholarship opportunity

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino Community College students who want to become Certified Nursing Assistants or Licensed Nursing Assistants now have another scholarship opportunity.

Thanks to The Peaks Health & Rehabilitation in Flagstaff, CCC now has $5,000 to create scholarships for five CNA and LNA students to help with the cost of their classes at the College and certification by the state. Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

“We felt like there was a need for it in the community,” said Russell Goddard, executive director of Skilled Nursing for The Peaks. “It’s a way for us to fulfill John’s vision and give back to the community.”

Goddard referred to the late CEO of The Goodman Group, the company that manages The Peaks, John B. Goodman, who specifically set up a benevolent fund to give back to the Flagstaff community. And because The Peaks uses a skilled nursing force, the decision was made to support students at CCC who have goals of becoming Certified or Licensed Nursing Assistants.

“This particular scholarship is incredible because it helps low-income people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to improve their lives with a skills-based profession like nursing assistant,” said Scott Talboom, executive director of the CCC Foundation.

Criteria for the classes include: Demonstrating financial need (federal financial aid [FAFSA] application required); working toward a Nursing Assistant certificate or declaring a major in AAS Pre-Health Careers (enrolled in AHS 131, Nursing 110 and Nursing 111); Demonstrating interest in working as a CAN or LNA.

The Peaks Health & Rehabilitation has a Medicare rating of 5 Stars as well as a senior living community that delivers a lifestyle of comfort, care and value amid a unique view of both nature and history, located on the campus of the Museum of Northern Arizona.

More information about scholarship opportunities through the CCC Foundation can be found at www.coconinofoundation.org.

CCC provides a variety of certificates and degrees including career/technical programs with more than 50 certificate programs and two-year associate degrees in various fields. Those fields include nursing, fire science, law enforcement and business. Additionally, CCC has programs that ease student transition to any of the three state universities.