Grand Canyon Association announces 10th annual Celebration of Art

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Association announced its lineup of artists and events for the 10th Annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art Sept. 8 through Jan. 21, 2019 at Grand Canyon National Park.



Celebration of Art at Grand Canyon is an annual tradition at Grand Canyon National Park, providing a vibrant experience for visitors, a venue for artists inspired by the canyon and a successful fundraiser to benefit a dedicated art venue at the South Rim. Art plays a critical role in the appreciation of our national parks, and this event helps to keep the artistic tradition part of the Grand Canyon experience.

Since its inception in 2009, Celebration of Art has invited participating artists to paint en plein air (outside, on location) for a week at Grand Canyon. The works produced during this time are shown alongside studio-produced pieces at the historic Kolb Studio in an exhibition and sale that extends for four months.

Visitors and residents will have an opportunity to watch the artists paint along the South Rim as they interpret the ever-shifting light and shadow, land forms and vibrant colors of the vast landscape. In addition, there will be free artist demonstrations scheduled at various locations at the canyon during the week.

The Celebration of Art exhibit and sale opens at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 and will be open daily through Jan. 21, 2019 at the historic Kolb Studio at the South Rim of Grand Canyon. Admission is free and open to the public.