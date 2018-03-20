Report: Two Mexican wolves found dead in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — Federal wildlife managers are investigating the deaths of two endangered Mexican gray wolves.
The animals were found dead in Arizona in February. Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances or the locations where the animals were found.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesman John Bradley said March 15 the carcasses were sent to a lab in Oregon for examination.
One of the wolves, a female, was reported in January to be traveling alone in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. The male wolf was spotted that same month making wide movements from the Coconino and Apache-Sitgreaves forests to the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
The two deaths are the first to be reported in 2018.
Efforts to reintroduce the endangered wolves in Arizona and New Mexico have been ongoing for two decades.
More like this story
- Environmentalists, ranchers trade barbs in killing of Mexican gray wolf
- Part 3 of 3: What a revised recovery plan could mean for Mexican Gray Wolves
- Flake reintroduces bill to revise Mexican Gray Wolf Recovery Plan
- Evidence of cross-fostering success found among Mexican wolves
- Flake pens bill to limit Mexican wolves, delist them from federal program
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.