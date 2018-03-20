Tusayan Trails master plan gets second public meeting

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Residents of Tusayan will have another opportunity to view and comment on a proposed trails master plan at a public meeting March 28. The meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. at Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Dr., Tusayan.

The master plan, developed last year by Sirena Dufault of TrailsInspire, was approved in concept by the town council in October 2017. At the time, it contained 10.4 miles of single-track, natural trails in various loops around Tusayan; 1.94 miles of graded gravel trail and a .81-mile Grand Canyon History Trail. The TrailsInspire plan also laid out a number of connector trails and residential pathways for walking or biking to or from work.

At the time, Dufault estimated the cost of the system, without doing a detailed walkthrough, would be approximately $427,980 to $644,715. The town would also need to budget around $10,000 to $12,000 to perform the necessary National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) assessments.

Public comment on the plan will be open for one month, beginning March 21 and ending April 21, 2018. The Master Plan documentand more information can be found at http://tusayan-az.gov/trail-info/. Comments can also be submitted via email to tusayantrails@gmail.com or by mail to Town of Tusayan — PO Box 709 Tusayan, Arizona, 86023.