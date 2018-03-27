9th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns to Flagstaff April 14

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A series of films about the world’s most endangered animals — including Arizona’s Mexican gray wolves — takes center stage April 14 at the Coconino Center for the Arts.



The annual event proceeds benefit the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project. Adult admission is $14, student admission is $12 and children aged 12 and under is $6. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://gcwolfrecovery.org/tickets or at the door the night of the event.

This year’s festival will feature seven films, including the featured film “Right to be Wild” by Flgastaff documentary filmmaker Katja Torneman. The film documents the discovery of the last wild lobos and the conservationists tasked with saving them from extinction — it includes rare footage of the capture of the last wild lobos, biologists tracking Lobos from helicopters and on the ground, wolf ecotourism, conservationists, everyday citizens and students working to raise the natural wild population.

Torneman is an award-winning documentary filmmaker – she was awarded the 2013 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence for her local children’s film “Anna, Emma and the Condors.”

Other films include:

A Letter to Congress (3 min) — Wallace Stegner’s 1960 letter to Congress about the importance of wilderness is the framework for a new message, one in which our unified voice can help prevent the transfer of our most valuable heritage — our public lands — to private and corporate interests.

Can we Save the Frog Prince? (13 min) - After surviving for millions of years, frogs around the world are disappearing in a global extinction crisis.

Canis Lupus Colorado (18 min) — Gray wolves shaped this place for eons only to disappear nearly overnight. Canis Lupus Colorado is the story of the past, present, and future of Colorado’s now extinct native wolf population.

Forgotten But Not Gone: The Pacific Fisher (8 min) — For the past 20 years, conservation organizations have advocated for listing Pacific fisher under the Endangered Species Act. Despite the emergence of new threats, in April of 2016, Fish and Wildlife reversed their decision.

The Invisible Mammal: The Bat Rescuer (10 min) — Beyond the impacts of climate change and habitat destruction, certain bat species in North America are also suffering population decline due to white nose syndrome.

Killing Games: Wildlife in The Crosshairs (10 min) — On any given weekend, some of America’s most iconic wildlife are massacred in wildlife killing contests that ignore the critical role apex predators play in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

In addition to the films, live music will be provided by local Hopi musician and Museum of Northern Arizona’s artist-in-residence Ed Kabotie. There will also be a raffle and silent auction, and refreshments are available.

More information is available at https://gcwolfrecovery.org.