Around the Canyon: Week of March 28

Flagstaff dinner and movie night March 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff for dinner and a movie March 30. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Downsizing” March 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Downsizing” (Rated R) starring Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau. A social satire in which a man realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself to five inches tall, allowing him to live in wealth and splendor. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Tusayan Trails plan public scoping meeting March 28

Tusayan will host a public scoping meeting regarding updates to the Tusayan Trails Master Plan at 11:30 a.m. March 28 at Town Hall. Sirena Dufault of TrailsInspire will be on hand to present an updated master plan and answer questions.

Kaibab Learning Center Pancake Breafast fundraiser and Rotary Easter egg hunt March 31

Kaibab Learning Center will host its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Grand Canyon School multipurpose room. Adults are $8, children 5 and over are $5. The Rotary Easter egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on the school soccer field — there is no charge to participate. All proceeds go directly to KLC’s operational expenses.

March Madness NCAA championship game party April 1

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an NCAA championship game watch party beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the community and snacks will be available.

Little League registration open through April 1

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. T-ball, Minors and Juniors closes April 1. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Moab, Utah spring road trip April 16-19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Moab, Utah April 16-19. The cost is $130 per person and includes transportation and lodging. A variety of activities are available in the area, including national parks. More information can be found by calling (928) 638-3389. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Rabies vaccination clinic April 7

WAAG’s Rabies Vaccination Clinic takes place April 7 from 12-3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn. Shots will be available for cats and dogs at $10 and includes a certificate and tag. More information is available at (928) 635-2595.

Grand Canyon Rotary seeking professional clothing for job fair

Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim is collecting gently used professional clothing to be used at the annual Grand Canyon High School job fair April 11. Donations can be dropped off at the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce in Tusayan by April 9.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.