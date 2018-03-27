UPDATE: Lamprakes and McGowan located, not considered endangered

UPDATE: Both women have been located by DPS in the Phoenix area and are not considered endangered.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On March 22, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a missing persons report on Carin Lamprakes, who reportedly was camping around the Flagstaff area.

Lamprakes was reported missing by her sister, who said she had not heard from Lamprakes in over three weeks. It is believed Lamprakes is camping in her vehicle – a white 2007 Chrysler Pacifica four-door SUV – with Arizona license plate CEF6957.



According to CCSO, Lamprakes is about 5’7” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her back that says “143 MARCY.”

Lamprakes is thought to be camping with Kim Louise McGowan. They have 2 small dogs with them. Lamprakes has unspecified medical issues and may need medical attention. Lamprakes and McGowan may be camping off-road in a wooded area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Lamprakes or McGowan, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to contact them at (928) 774-4523.

