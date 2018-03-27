Stephen Vandiver Jones comes alive through family's artifacts

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A box of brass tools; a worn, but not fragile, pocket Bible; a pottery shard of unknown Native origin; a tattered book of finely penciled-in maps, still faintly legible.

These items are the treasured memories of Stephen Vandiver Jones, a farmer-turned-teacher from Illinois who traveled with Maj. John Wesley Powell on his second expedition to reveal Grand Canyon to a country of people who had never seen its grandeur.

The items were on display March 21 at Grand Canyon National Park’s Shrine of the ages, presented by Cynthia Jones Johnson and Jeanne Jones Manzer, two of S.V. Jones’ great-granddaughters. The Johnson and Manzer families donated the items, along with some photographs, to the park’s museum collection.

Manzer, who read from some of the family’s history, described Jones as a life-long learner. Born to Ira and Sarah Jones in Wisconsin, Stephen left home at an early age after the death of his father in a wagon accident. Jones traveled to Illinois to find work.

“He worked as a farmhand and went to school when he could,” Manzer explained. “Both he and his wife, Sarah, were well-read and self-taught.”

Jones secured employment as a school teacher, and it was there he met his future wife, Sarah Hoynes, also a teacher at the school. It was during this time that fate came calling in the form of an invitation to join Powell’s second Colorado River expedition. Jones was asked to join the tour as a topographer — mapping the landscape and features — and it spite of his relatively light experience, it was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Manzer said although he was set to marry his sweetheart Sarah, her father wouldn’t allow it until he returned safely from the expedition. When he set out for what was then still the wild West, Hoynes gave him a Bible — the one Manzer had carefully unwrapped and placed on the table. Jones carried it with him every day of the year-long journey, and with credit given to his meticulous nature, its pages remain crisp, its leather cover still soft. Manzer joked that the Jones family – even today – are conscientious pack-rats.

“We are the family who never threw anything away,” Manzer said.

Manzer said that Jones revealed in his journals how perilous the journey truly was — Jones and the other crew members were sometimes ill with scurvy and rickets and had to be led along the river on horseback. They found out relatively soon into the journey that their shoes were not meant for the area’s rugged terrain; trading with regional tribes for moccasins and learning to make their own became crucial.

Jones brought home many items from his travels on the Colorado and in southern Utah, including two Navajo blankets given to him by Powell. The blankets were strung between the tents when some of the crew’s wives came to visit. Manzer said her father, who strived to garner interest in Jones’ adventures, sold the blankets to the Museum of the American Indian in Indianola, Indiana.

“He received $5,000 for those two blankets in 1974,” she said. “Those blankets paid for the remainder of my and my sister’s college education. We feel an obligation to give something back, to give credit to the great many things that our great-grandfather brought back.”

When he returned from the expedition in 1872, Jones was true to his promise and married Hoynes. He passed the Illinois bar exam and decided to travel to Wichita by train to assess the need for lawyers in the area, since westward expansion was booming. Manzer recounted that while Jones was at the train station, he met some gentlemen from South Dakota who told him of the incredible growth of Sioux Falls.

When he returned home, he told Sarah of his plans to abandon Wichita and head directly for South Dakota. Both the Manzer and Johnson families still reside in the state.

The Manzer family’s pursuit of the memory of S.V. Jones has brought them to the Grand Canyon many times, retracing his figurative footsteps, and even some of his literal ones. With maps in hands, their first trip took them along the rim, pointing out the places where the party had been.

After that experience, Manzer said the family decided a return trip to travel the Colorado River was in order.

“We looked down at that tiny strip of water and said ‘next time, we’re going down there,’” she said.

The experience gave Manzer a new appreciation for the difficulty of the task on the crew.

“We traveled 226 river miles, and I know that those bumpy rapids are not easy to negotiate by seasoned river pilots in life vests and breathable Nike clothes and shoes and things,” Manzer said. “How these men did it in wool clothes and tough shoes that wore out, I don’t know.”

Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Chris Lehnertz expressed her appreciation to the Jones families for donating the rare artifacts to the museum collection.

“This doesn’t happen very often, that we get such a special family bringing us something that is a treasure, not just to the heritage and the fabric of your great grandfather and to your family today, but to America,” she said. “This is a part of a heritage that you’re willing to share with all of us.”