Water pipeline repaired, but level 3 restrictions to remain until tanks fill

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Although breaks in the Transcanyon Pipeline were repaired late last week, Grand Canyon National Park will remain in Level 3 water restrictions until the park’s water tanks have filled to sustainable levels.
The restrictions have been in place since March 16, following a large break in the pipeline that pumps water from Roaring Springs on the North Rim to storage tanks on the South Rim. The pipeline provides water to all inner-canyon locations, as well as provides water for all buildings and services on the South Rim and the Forest Service compound located a few miles away in Tusayan.
Camper Services and the RV dump/fill station operated by Delaware North are closed. Sinks in public restrooms have been turned off and hand sanitizer is available. All of the water bottling stations located on the South Rim, as well as in the inner canyon at Indian Garden and Phantom Ranch, have been turned off — hikers are advised to be prepared to carry all necessary water or equipment to treat water below the rim.
Additionally, all Level 2 conservation measures remain in place. Under Level 2 water restrictions, the park and its partners have been able to conserve water by using disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water by request only, adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms and practicing basic water conservation measures at home and work.
Visitors and residents may experience additional water conservation measures while visiting the park.
More information is available at (928) 638-7688 to listen to a recorded message with updates and additional information about current water restrictions at Grand Canyon’s South Rim.
More like this story
- South Rim scales back to level 1 basic water conservation measures
- Level 3 water conservation measures for Grand Canyon after pipeline failures
- South Rim under Level 2 water restrictions after Transcanyon pipeline break
- South Rim moves to modified Level 3 water restrictions; crowds expected over Easter weekend
- Camper services reopens at Grand Canyon’s South Rim
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.