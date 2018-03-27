Water pipeline repaired, but level 3 restrictions to remain until tanks fill

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Although breaks in the Transcanyon Pipeline were repaired late last week, Grand Canyon National Park will remain in Level 3 water restrictions until the park’s water tanks have filled to sustainable levels.

The restrictions have been in place since March 16, following a large break in the pipeline that pumps water from Roaring Springs on the North Rim to storage tanks on the South Rim. The pipeline provides water to all inner-canyon locations, as well as provides water for all buildings and services on the South Rim and the Forest Service compound located a few miles away in Tusayan.

Camper Services and the RV dump/fill station operated by Delaware North are closed. Sinks in public restrooms have been turned off and hand sanitizer is available. All of the water bottling stations located on the South Rim, as well as in the inner canyon at Indian Garden and Phantom Ranch, have been turned off — hikers are advised to be prepared to carry all necessary water or equipment to treat water below the rim.

Additionally, all Level 2 conservation measures remain in place. Under Level 2 water restrictions, the park and its partners have been able to conserve water by using disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water by request only, adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms and practicing basic water conservation measures at home and work.

Visitors and residents may experience additional water conservation measures while visiting the park.

More information is available at (928) 638-7688 to listen to a recorded message with updates and additional information about current water restrictions at Grand Canyon’s South Rim.