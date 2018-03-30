Camper services reopens at Grand Canyon’s South Rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Residents and visitors to Grand Canyon National Park continue to reduce water consumption and implement sustainable water conservation practices. These efforts have allowed the park to continue to refill water storage tanks to sustainable levels. As a result the park is modifying Level 3 water restrictions to allow Camper Services to reopen.

Camper Services, operated by Delaware North Companies, provides showers, laundry and an RV dump and fill station and will be open for business today at 2:30 p.m. The park will continue to monitor water levels in storage tanks to ensure they remain at sustainable levels and may modify water restrictions in the future to address water sustainability.

On March 28, water restrictions were modified to allow restaurants in the park to wash dishes at selected establishments. Visitors and residents are reminded that other Level 3 water restrictions remain in place; sinks in public restrooms remain turned off and hand sanitizer is provided for use. Visitors and residents should continue to be mindful of their water use by turning off water when brushing teeth or shaving, collecting water in buckets while waiting for the shower to heat up, washing only full loads of dishes or laundry, selectively flushing toilets, and reporting wasteful water use and leaks. Residents are also reminded to use non-potable water for plants and lawns and to not fill large-capacity water tanks in the park.

The park is anticipating extremely high visitation over the Easter weekend. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and be mindful of their water consumption while in the park. More information on helpful tips and tricks while visiting Grand Canyon National Park are available at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/sr-tips.htm.

Drinking water is available at Phantom Ranch and Indian Garden. Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water. More information is available at nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-tips.htm.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.