Applications for AZGFD fall hunt draw now being accepted

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has posted the 2018-19 Arizona Hunting Regulations online at www.azgfd.gov/draw.

The department now is accepting paper applications for 2018 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and pheasant.

Note: In a significant change from last year, all paper applications must be received by 7 p.m. (Arizona time) May 8. Postmarks do not count.

Paper applications can be mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020, Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052, or dropped off at any department office statewide. The printed “2018-19 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklets are expected to be available in the next week or two at department offices and license dealers statewide.

AZGFD recently mailed postcards to hunters who previously have applied for the fall draw with paper applications, advising them about the deadline while touting the advantages of using the online application service when it becomes available in early to mid-May:

Applying from home or work is convenient — no driving, no mailing;

Easier to meet the deadline — visit azgfd.gov and click “Apply for a Draw.” Note: When the online application service becomes available in early to mid-May, all online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) June 12;

Reduces the chances for errors;

The only initial cost is the application and license fee (if an applicant doesn’t already have a current license);

The cost of the hunt permit-tag only will be charged to a credit card or debit card if the applicant is drawn for that species;

Easier to donate to the Big Game Habitat Fund to benefit wildlife, and

Applicants who have an AZGFD portal account have the opportunity to purchase PointGuard to protect bonus points.

All hunters are encouraged to open a free portal account. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their contact information, as well as their license and draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZ Dashboard” section. A portal account is a mobile-friendly, convenient way to access the online license purchase and hunt draw application systems.

Another benefit of having a portal account is the opportunity to sign up for the “I Support Wildlife” program, which helps fund wildlife conservation in Arizona. An annual membership for $25 includes access to the “premium” version of the Recreational Access Arizona (RAA) online mapping application, the latest fish stocking reports, an “I Support Wildlife” window decal and a one-year subscription to the award-winning Arizona Wildlife Views magazine.

The premium RAA mapping application is a significant upgrade over the free version and is a tremendous tool when planning your hunt. It is designed to work on all mobile devices (with active cell service) and lets you see your current location in reference to different data layers, including Game Management Units, wildlife waters, Arizona land ownership, an ESRI USA Topographic (USGS 24k Topo) basemap and more. Even better, the premium mapping application allows you to create your own point locations and automatically save and sync that data to all of your devices.

More information about about opening a portal account can be found by calling (602) 942-3000 and pressing “7.”

Information provided by the Arizona Game & Fish Department.