Around the Canyon: Week of May 2

Flagstaff shopping trip May 3

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff May 3. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Den of Thieves” May 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Den of Thieves” (Rated R) starring Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber and O’Shea Jackson Jr. A gritty crime saga which follows the lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Tusayan Trails Master Plan public comment period extended through May 7

The public comment period for the Tusayan Trails Master Plan has been extended through May 7. Residents and guests can leave comments online at http://tusayan-az.gov/trail-info/, via email at tusayantrails@gmail.com or by U.S. mail to Town of Tusayan – PO Box 709 Tusayan, Arizona, 86023.

Game Night at the Rec Center May 8 features billiards, ping pong tournaments

The Rec Center will host a game night with both billiards and ping pong tournaments May 8 beginning at 8 p.m. Tournament participants are asked to sign up in advance at the Rec Center.

Tusayan Town Council meeting May 9

The Tusayan Town Council will meet May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Neighborhood Watch group meets May 10

The Tusayan Neighborhood Watch program meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the Tusayan Fire Department. All community members are welcome and various public safety topics will be discussed. More information is available from Chrystal Schoppmann at (928) 638-3473.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip May 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page May 12. Cost is $60 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

“National Parks Adventure” at IMAX through May 31

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “National Parks Adventure at 8:30 p.m. through the end of May. More information and ticket prices can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Signup now open for Southern California trip Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is sponsoring a week-long excursion to southern California Sept 30-Oct.6. The cost is $550 per person and includes lodging and transportation to the hotel. Once in Southern California, travelers will have the option of visiting a number of attractions in the area (not included) via public transportation. A $50 deposit is required to secure a space for the trip, as space is limited. Incremental payments will be accepted for the remaining balance. More information can be found by contacting the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 or grandcanyonrec@gmail.com.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regional Interest

Flagstaff Arboretum opens butterfly house May 25

The Flagstaff Arboretum opens its Butterfly House May 25 displaying hundreds of colorful butterflies native to northern Arizona. Entry to the butterfly house is included with admission to the Arboretum.

Flagstaff Train Day May 19

The Flagstaff Visitor Center will host its annual Train Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19.

Confluence of Color exhibit at Museum of Northern Arizona through May 28

Confluence of Color features vibrant sculptural glass and oil works by these renowned Southwest artists George Averbeck and Serena Supplee at Museum of Northern Arizona through May 28.