Grand Canyon goes #RedforEd

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Far removed from the sea of red blanketing the Arizona Capitol, teachers at Grand Canyon held their own rally on the streets of Tusayan April 26 to show their support for the #RedforEd movement sweeping the state.

Around 20 teachers, students and volunteers stood in front of We Cook Pizza and Pasta for three hours, holding signs with slogans reading “Honk for education” and “It’s time to use our outside voices,” among others. Newly-elected Grand Canyon Arizona Educators Union president Heidi Hoel said the majority of responses from passers-by were positive, and many vehicles honked and applauded as they drove past. A group of tourists even serenaded the group with ukulele music on their way to the shuttle stop nearby.

“Most of it’s been positive,” she said. “I’ve seen a few people filming us, which is why I wanted to do this (demonstrate) here, to get an international audience.”

Closing the school was a big decision, and Hoel said many community partners, along with the school’s administrators and governing board, stepped up to support the teachers’ decisions to walk-out. Community businesses and organizations stepped in to make sure affected students were able to receive meals they would normally get while at school, and Kaibab Learning Center opened its doors to older kids who needed a place to go while parents reported to work. Hoel said teachers volunteered to hand out food for as long as needed in the event of an extended closing.

“The bigger problem for us is, because of the size of the paycheck, most of our staff are living paycheck-to-paycheck,” Hoel said. “There’s a bigger concern about people being able to pay their bills and things like that.”

Hoel said it wasn’t yet clear whether teachers would use paid leave for the walk-out, but most of the demonstrators had already decided to go anyway. A handful of teachers drove to Phoenix to march at the capitol with around 50,000 other educators from around the state. Hoel said she personally was missing out on some hours, including the period of time she normally tutors students on Fridays when school isn’t in session. She said she expected school to reopen April 30.

“I would much rather do this for a couple of days and get the attention of the people who were elected in this state than sit at home,” she said.

Hoel said while the governing board and school district administration legally can’t support the walkout, they did offer their support to the teachers themselves by taking measures to ensure supporters didn’t face undue hardships because of diminished paychecks. Because the school is located within a national park, employees’ housing allowances are automatically deducted from their paychecks, as are insurance premiums for both the teacher and any family members.

“They made some decisions that were very supportive,” she said, such as helping employees pay for their housing until they could get caught up. She also said the district’s administration indicated they were willing to find a way to help employees cover insurance premiums if the walk-out lasted more than one pay cycle.

“They’re limited in what they can do legally for us, but they are doing as much as they can,” she said.

The school’s governing board also adopted a formal resolution supporting the teachers’ demands for better pay for themselves and support staff, a

return to the 2008 education funding level and no further tax cuts or incentives until per-student spending is at the national average.

Fifth-grade teacher Peg Lyle and her daughter were also at the demonstration, and said the faculty had a lengthy meeting to discuss other ways of bringing money into the school. Whether or not Gov. Doug Ducey and the state legislature can formulate a plan embraced by both sides, Grand Canyon teachers discussed ways they can address funding needs.

Lyle described a one-dollar donation program instituted at Yosemite National Park, where she taught prior to moving to Grand Canyon. In partnership with the National Park Service, visitors entering the park and staying at local hotels were given the option of donating one dollar to the school district. With millions of visitors per year, even with only a small percentage donating, the effort was still very successful. Lyle said although the idea for such a program at Grand Canyon had been previously introduced and failed to gain traction, staff were hopeful that a change in park leadership would allow such program to operate.

When it comes to meeting students’ needs, Grand Canyon teachers often step up to fill in the gaps, whether it be for food, emotional support or basic necessities. Lyle said she bought clothes for a student just a few days prior to the walk-out, and said many teachers step up to meet the needs of students at their own expense.

“You do that because they need it, and you don’t think twice about it,” she said. “You don’t think twice about ‘oh, it’s the end of the month now, I hope we don’t have too many needs now.’ If a kid needs something, there’s not a teacher who wouldn’t go out and get that thing for that kid,” she said.

A few students were excited to join their teachers along the side of Highway 64, enthusiastically displaying their signs and waving at passing motorists. While one might expect the children of teachers to get into the cause, even students whose parents don’t work for the school district joined the effort.

Third grader Marisa, who came to support Hoel, her teacher, said she thought people had been very positive and were proud of what they were doing.

It’s that sense of banding together that makes Hoel glad she’s part of the Grand Canyon community.

“One of the reasons I love working up here and one of the reasons I’m so glad I moved here is that we’re solid — we want to help each other, even if we don’t agree with each other,” Hoel said.

While some districts chose to remain closed as of April 30, Hoel sent out an email saying Grand Canyon would open its doors to minimize more impacts on the community. The vote was close, 19 to 18, but Hoel said the teachers agreed that some would continue to walk-out in support of the cause while others reported for school as usual.

“Many of us strongly feel that we need to continue to support the state effort and join the walkout with other closing schools from over 30 districts, including the largest ones of Arizona,” she said. “While some of our staff will continue the walkout, others will report to school so that it can be reopened.”

Hoel said 14 Grand Canyon staff members planned to carpool to Phoenix to join the continuing marches at the state Capitol.

Ultimately, Hoel said the vote resulted in a much-need partnership and an important lesson teachers planned to impart to their students.

“We are teaching our students how to follow beliefs and how different views can come together to make a difference,” she said.