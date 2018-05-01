Man shot after brandishing gun at Hualapai officers

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — An 89-year-old man was shot and killed April 21 by two officers from the Hualapai Nation Police Department in the parking lot of Grand Canyon Caverns, according to tribal spokesman John MacDonald April 24.

The officers responded to an 8:29 p.m. call at the Grand Canyon Caverns on a report of a person driving around in the area aimlessly with his vehicle doors open.

As police were on their way to the scene, a call was transferred to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services about a man in a white pickup truck who had pulled a gun on another man.

A woman, who was at the Caverns, made both calls. Officers arrived and found the white pickup truck occupied by a man.

The driver, identified as James D. Warren, of Seligman, was armed when officers met him. He got out of his truck and confronted them with a gun, according to police.

Officers repeatedly told him to drop the weapon. Warren refused, and when he raised it up, pointing at the officers, they both fired at him, killing him at the scene, the tribe reported.

The officers involved in the shooting were not named. They were uninjured in the incident and were placed on administrative leave while the Arizona Department of Public Safety Special Investigations of Phoenix conducts its investigation.

Information provided by Hualapai Nation Police Department.