Parks in Brief: Shiloh National Military Park, Mississippi civil rights sites, Joshua Tree National Park and White Sands National Monument

Eaglet chick falls from nest in Shiloh National Military Park

SHILOH, Tenn. — An eaglet chick fell from its nest in Shiloh National Military Park April 24, leading park officials to close the area surrounding the nest to all visitors.

As of April 27, rangers observed the bird walking on the Hamburg-Savannah Road about 50 yards south of the enclosure, and the eaglet is exhibiting normal behavior. The second chick remains in the nest; one of the parents was observed on-site watching over both eaglets.

National Park Service considers Mississippi civil rights sites for park designation

ATLANTA — The National Park Service (NPS) announced it has begun to examine key civil rights sites in Mississippi for possible designation as a national park area.

“Rigorous research and public opinion help our nation’s leaders determine whether a resource of national significance should be added to the National Park System,” said Ben West, southeast regional chief for planning and compliance with the National Park Service. “The public’s voice is critical to this process. We welcome widespread participation as the National Park Service considers Mississippi-based civil rights sites and stories that helped shape our nation’s history.”

Roadway improvement project starts in Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — A major roads improvement project ecently began in Joshua Tree National Park.

Work will include crack sealing, micro-surfacing, chip sealing and pavement repairs, as well as new striping and road markings. Construction may occasionally affect parking in campgrounds and turnouts. Minor traffic delays will also be a factor during the months of May and June. Work will take place Monday — Friday (except holidays), between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Ghost fossils reveal life and death story from the Ice Age

WHITE SANDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — On a remote salt flat with nearby gypsum dunes, a team of scientists are following a string of fossilized footprints back in time to the end of the Ice Age, where humans were likely hunting a giant, razor-clawed ground sloth.

The White Sands trackway — a series of tracks and footprints are called a trackway — shows that someone followed a sloth, purposely stepping in their tracks as they did so, said David Bustos, the park naturalist who discovered the trackway 10 years ago.

Information provided by NPS.