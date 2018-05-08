Around the Canyon: Week of May 9

Tusayan Town Council meeting May 9

The Tusayan Town Council will meet May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Neighborhood Watch group meets May 10

The Tusayan Neighborhood Watch program meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the Tusayan Fire Department. All community members are welcome and various public safety topics will be discussed. More information is available from Chrystal Schoppmann at (928) 638-3473.

Friday Night Flix: “Hostiles” May 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Hostiles” (Rated R) starring Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi. In 1892, a legendary Army captain reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip May 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page May 12. Cost is $60 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Mother’s Day social May 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Mother’s Day social beginning at 2 p.m. May 13. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate mom.

Karaoke May 12

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Health benefits enrollment assistance May 14

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Flagstaff shopping trip May 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff May 14. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Tusayan food bank distribution May 16

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

BINGO! May 16

The Rec Center will host BINGO night beginning at 6 p.m.

HeartSaver CPR class May 19

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. May 19. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

“National Parks Adventure” at IMAX through May 31

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “National Parks Adventure at 8:30 p.m. through the end of May. More information and ticket prices can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.