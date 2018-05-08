Parks in Brief: Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Fort Vancouver National Historic Site

Remote wildlife cameras installed at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — National Park Service researchers recently installed 39 cameras in and around 30 miles of the Los Angeles River and some of its tributaries in hopes of understanding how wildlife are using urban park lands and, more specifically, the Los Angeles River.

The cameras monitor specific locations four times a year for a month each time, easily generating an estimated 5,000 pictures to analyze each round. Photos re available at https://www.flickr.com/photos/santamonicamtns/sets/72157668560842078.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways’ historic Welch ledge burns in wildfire

VAN BUREN, Mo. — The historic Welch Lodge, located north of Akers Ferry on the upper Current River, was destroyed in a wildfire that ignited April 12, during warm, windy and dry weather conditions. Despite valiant efforts by several local fire departments and wildland firefighters from Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the Welch Lodge was a total loss as a result of the blaze. The Missouri State Fire Marshall and wildfire investigators from the National Park Service (NPS) jointly investigated the wildfire and loss of the structure. NPS investigators determined the origin of the wildfire was a downed power line resulting from a tree that fell across the line a short distance from the lodge.

Portion of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park closed due to potential volcanic hazards

BIG ISLAND, Hawai’i — Because of the possibility of a new eruption and unstable geologic activity, park management closed 15,688 acres near Kīlauea Volcano’s Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō vent to the ocean. On April 30, the crater within Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō collapsed, and a flurry of low magnitude earthquakes continues to shake the eastern side of the island, particularly communities in lower Puna.

iTech Prep students create virtual exhibit for Fort Vancouver National Historic Site

VANCOUVER — Known as FVvr, (Fort Vancouver Virtual Reality, pronounced “Fever!”) Washington State History and Intro to Computer Science students are partnering with park interpreters, curators and archaeologists to create an interactive virtual museum. The students are using photogrammetry to create a 3D digital scan of different artifacts recovered during archaeological excavations at the park.

Information provided by NPS.