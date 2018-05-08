Photo highlights: Grand Canyon West celebrates 30 years April 28

Hualapai tribal chairman Dr. Damon Clark recognizes employees who have been at Grand Canyon West since the its opening in 1988. (Photo courtesy of the Hualapai Tribe)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 8, 2018 10:38 a.m.

    • The Hualapai Tribe celebrated the 30th anniversary of Grand Canyon West April 28. Around 3,000 Hualapai tribal members and guests turned out to celebrate the occasion, marking three decades of job creation and economic development on the Hualapai Reservation. Tribal chairman Dr. Damon Clark recognized employees who have been at Grand Canyon West since the its opening in 1988. Participants are treated to Grand Canyon views from the Skywalk.

