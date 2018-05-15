Around the Canyon: Week of May 16

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting May 16

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet May 16 at 2:30 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan food bank distribution May 16

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

BINGO! May 16

The Rec Center will host BINGO night beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday Night Flix: “Samson” May 18

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Samson” (Rated R) starring Jackson Rathbone, Billy Zane and Taylor James. After losing the love of his life to a cruel Philistine prince, a young Hebrew with Supernatural strength defends his people, sacrificing everything to avenge his love, his people and his God. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

HeartSaver CPR class May 19

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. May 19. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Flagstaff shopping trip May 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff May 20. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Sedona and Slide Rock State Park trip May 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona and Slide Rock State Park May 22. Cost is $23 per person and includes transportation and entry to the park. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Cliff Castle Casino trip May 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Cliff Castle Casino May 25. Cost is $18 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

“National Parks Adventure” at IMAX through May 31

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “National Parks Adventure at 8:30 p.m. through the end of May. More information and ticket prices can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Registration open for community softball league

Registration is now open for the Grand Canyon community softball league. Cost is $200 per team. Games begin June 4 and the registration deadline is May 30. More information is available fr Ryan Schaan at (928) 638-3389 or rschaan@xanterra.com.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.