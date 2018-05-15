Campgrounds, visitor center open on North Kaibab Ranger District

FREDONIA, Ariz. — With summer recreation season rapidly approaching, Kaibab National Forest recreation facilities on the North Kaibab Ranger District are open to the public for a variety of outside activities.

Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center — Located at the intersection of Highways US 89A and AZ 67 in Jacob Lake, Arizona, the facility is scheduled to open May 15 and remain open to October 15. For more information call the visitor center at (928) 643-7298.

Jacob Lake Campground — Located approximately 30 miles southeast of Fredonia, Ariz. on U.S. Route 89A at roughly 7,900 feet, this campground is scheduled to open May 15 and remain open through October 15. For reservations contact Recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

DeMotte Campground — Located approximately 25 miles south of the Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center on Arizona Highway 67 at roughly 8,700 feet, this campground is scheduled to open May 15 and remain open through October 15. For reservations contact Recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

Indian Hollow Campground — Located at the end of Forest Road 232, this campground does not close seasonally and remains open throughout the year. Indian Hollow is a first-come, first-served, free-use, primitive campground with three sites. It is not suitable for large RVs or large groups of people.

Jacob Lake Group Campground & Picnic Site — Located approximately 30 miles southeast of Fredonia, Ariz. on U.S. Route 89A at roughly 7,900 feet, this campground is scheduled to open May 15 and remain open through October 15. For reservations contact Recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

Dispersed Camping — Forest visitors are invited to camp year round at dispersed sites across the entire Kaibab National Forest; however, motorized vehicle use is restricted in some areas. Visitors should be prepared by knowing the regulations. Motor Vehicle Use maps are available at the North Kaibab Ranger District office and Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center. If you plan to disperse camp on the Kaibab National Forest, please review our Dispersed Camping Guidelines and Restrictions.

Big Springs Cabins — Located approximately 30 miles from Fredonia, Arizona on Forest Service Road 22, about an hour drive from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. These cabins are generally open May 1 to Nov. 1, depending on the weather. For reservations contact Recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

Jumpup Cabin — Generally open May 1 to Nov. 1, depending on the weather. For reservations contact Recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

Campers are reminded to be mindful of any rules associated with the campground and always maintain fire safety when making a campfire. More information on all of the Kaibab National Forest recreational sites is available at fs.usda.gov/recmain/kaibab/recreation. Motorized Visitor Use Maps are available for free at any of the district offices or can be downloaded from https://go.usa.gov/xQ5pB. To stay current with any fire restrictions in Arizona go to firerestrictions.us/az. More information on the North Kaibab Ranger Districtcan be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/kaibab or by calling (928) 643-7395.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest — North Kaibab Ranger District.