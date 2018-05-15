Commercial fuelwood permits available on Williams Ranger District

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will offer commercial fuelwood cutting permits for the 2018 season beginning June 11 for the Williams Ranger District. The 2018 commercial fuelwood cutting season will run from June 11 to Dec. 31.

It is considered a commercial use when a permittee intends to sell a product removed from the Kaibab National Forest. All commercial uses of forest products require a paid permit.

There will be a limited number of commercial units available on the Williams Ranger District for the 2018 season. Assignment of these units to individual permittees will be determined through a lottery system.

Entry forms for the lottery will be mailed to prospective commercial fuelwood cutters who have expressed prior interest in the opportunity by contacting Jason Brugh, forester on the Williams Ranger District. More information can be found by contacting Brugh at (928) 635-5641 or jasonabrugh@fs.fed.us.

Prospective commercial fuelwood cutters may also visit the Williams Ranger District office at 742 S. Clover Road in Williams.

Once received by interested commercial cutters, the lottery forms must be filled out in their entirety and submitted to Brugh or the Williams Ranger District office no later than June 1. Submissions after this date will not be considered. Notifications of the recipients of the commercial unit permits will be sent out June 8.

Commercial fuelwood cutting permits are sold in 10-cord increments at $5 per cord for a minimum $50 per transaction. Once the commercial lottery winners have been notified, they may purchase their permits at the Williams Ranger District office Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding federal holidays. Associated unit maps and additional information will be provided.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.