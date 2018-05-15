Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Phantoms compete at state track meet

Grand Canyon student athletes competed in the state track meet in Mesa May 5. Senior track and field athletes Herman Yellowhair, Meme Jeter-Nanacasia, Tyra Briones, Savannah Perkins, Neegoh Kaska, Monica Dimas-Gonzales, Emma Perkins and Cale Wisher competed in their final meet. The girls 4x800m relay team broke a school record, Neegoh Kaska competed for the first time in javelin, the boys 4x400m relay set a new school record and Cale Wisher set a new record in the 1600 meter run. (Photos/Kim Besom)