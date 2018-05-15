Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Phantoms compete at state track meet

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Phantoms Compete At State Track Meet May 5
Grand Canyon student athletes competed in the state track meet in Mesa May 5. Senior track and field athletes Herman Yellowhair, Meme Jeter-Nanacasia, Tyra Briones, Savannah Perkins, Neegoh Kaska, Monica Dimas-Gonzales, Emma Perkins and Cale Wisher competed in their final meet. The girls 4x800m relay team broke a school record, Neegoh Kaska competed for the first time in javelin, the boys 4x400m relay set a new school record and Cale Wisher set a new record in the 1600 meter run. (Photos/Kim Besom)
