Summer fun starts here: community to host activities for all ages starting May 28

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As of May 25, school is officially out for the summer. While the whooping and cheering of kids looking forward to a few months of freedom may be raucous now, soon, a familiar refrain will set in — “I’m bored!”

To combat summer boredom, a number of Grand Canyon community organizations are stepping up to offer kids a place to get together, have fun and — gasp — learn.

The Grand Canyon Recreation Center

While the Rec Center is open year-round, students may have to opportunity to take advantage of more options during the summer months. Billiards, table tennis and access to computers are available daily, along with free play opportunities in the gym. The gym is also open for organized volleyball and basketball from 5 p.m. to midnight on Sundays. A playgroup for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All Rec Center activities are free.

Kaibab Learning Center summer camp

Kaibab Learning Center offers a nine-week summer camp program from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 29 through July 26 for kids aged five to 12. Each week has different themes, such as patriotic, cultural, community, nature, space, music or culinary learning opportunities.

The camp, which is open to all community members in Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle, as well as visitors, will be held Monday through Thursday every week. Each week includes a sport or activity and an educational field trip or speaker that corresponds with the theme.

The cost for the camp is $20 per day, which includes meals. As part of KLC’s agreement with the town of Tusayan, Tusayan residents and employees receive 10 percent off KLC tuition, which can be applied to summer camp costs. Scholarships are available by contacting Kaibab Learning Center at (928) 638-6333 or klccanyonkids@gmail.com.

Youth AYSO summer soccer program June 17-Aug. 26

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 17 – Aug. 26.

Grand Canyon teams will be part of the Flagstaff AYSO region. Registration cost is $85, which includes a uniform shirt, shorts and socks. Those interested can register at www.flagsoccer.org and need to sign up for the Flagstaff/Williams Region.

British soccer camp June 4 – 8

Challenger Sports, an educational soccer program, will offer British soccer camp for kids aged two to 16. The program focuses on teaching new skills and improving game performance, and also provides lessons in character development and cultural education from countries where soccer is tradition.

With programs for each age, the curriculum’s includes a variety of foot skills, technical drills, tactical practices, freestyle soccer, small-sided games and coached scrimmages. World Cup style games are held each day where campers compete for their adopted country and are encouraged to learn about different customs and cultures.

The camp is divided into age groups and can accommodate full-day or half-day schedules. The cost for a full-day camp (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is $180, half-day (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) is $130 and a First Kicks program for ages 2-4 is $80 and will be held from 8-9 a.m.

More information is available by contacting Dan Jones at (760) 945-2109 or djones@challengersports.com.

Vacation Bible School June 11-15

Grand Canyon Community Church will host Vacation Bible School at the Rec Center June 11-15 for children aged 4 to 12. The program is free and open to all community members. Children must be toilet trained to attend. More information is available from Brenda Clark at (928) 220-8104.