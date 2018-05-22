Around the Canyon: Week of May 23

Cliff Castle Casino trip May 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Cliff Castle Casino Aug. 19. Cost is $18 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Game Night” May 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Game Night” (Rated R) starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and Kyle Chandler. A group of friends who meet regularly for game nights find themselves entangled in a real-life mystery. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Karaoke May 26

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Memorial Day summer luau May 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a summer luau in honor of Memorial Day May 28. Festivities will start at 3 p.m. with free food, music, volleyball and a best-dressed contest. This event is free and open to all community members.

Flagstaff shopping trip May 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff May 14. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

“National Parks Adventure” at IMAX through May 31

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “National Parks Adventure at 8:30 p.m. through the end of May. More information and ticket prices can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Kaibab Learning Center summer camp

Kaibab Learning Center offers a nine-week summer camp program Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 29 through July 26 for kids aged five to 12. Each week has different themes, such as patriotic, cultural, community, nature, space, music or culinary learning opportunities.

Each week includes a sport or activity and an educational field trip or speaker that corresponds with the theme.

The cost for the camp is $20 per day, which includes meals. Tusayan residents and employees receive 10 percent off KLC tuition, which can be applied to summer camp costs. Scholarships are available by contacting Kaibab Learning Center at (928) 638-6333 or klccanyonkids@gmail.com.

Evening photography class June 4 & 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a vening photography class at 7 p.m. June 4 and 8:45 p.m. June 11. Transportation from the Rec Center to Mohave Point will be provided. All camera types and skill levels welcome. This event is free and open to the public.

Vacation Bible School June 11-15

Grand Canyon Community Church will host Vacation Bible School at the Rec Center June 11-15 for children aged 4 to 12. The program is free and open to all community members. Children must be toilet trained to attend. More information is available from Brenda Clark at (928) 220-8104.

Registration open for community softball league

Registration is now open for the Grand Canyon community softball league. Cost is $200 per team. Games begin June 4 and the registration deadline is May 30. More information is available fr Ryan Schaan at (928) 638-3389 or rschaan@xanterra.com.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.