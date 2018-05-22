Head Start program now enrolling for fall semester

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In a 2016 study, the Brookings Institution — a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C. — found Head Start improves educational outcomes, increasing the probability that participants will graduate from high school, attend college and receive a post-secondary degree, license or certification.
Access to a quality Head Start program also produces positive social, emotional and behavioral development that becomes evident in adulthood in the form of self-control, self-esteem and positive parenting practices, according to the study.
The Head Start program at Grand Canyon is now enrolling for the fall semester for income-eligible families. The program is free for those who qualify and provides classroom instruction and home-based services for children aged 3-5. Instruction and services is also available for children with special needs.
To apply for the program, interested families will need to provide the following:
- Evidence of family income for the past year — this includes a completed tax return for 2017, W-2 forms for each working family member, or pay stubs for the past 12 months;
- A copy of a birth certificate for each child;
- An up-to-date record of immunizations for each child, including a vaccination for varicella (chicken pox) and
- A completed application.
The program is open to all residents of Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle. More information is available by calling (928) 660-1259.
