Letter to the editor: Congratulations, Class of 2018

As you step into the future, it is a perfect time to consider who you are and what you want to become.
We of the Grand Canyon School Board wish you the best as you navigate the choices before you, and know that the choices you make will surprise you and make all of us proud.
Best Wishes,
Members of the Grand Canyon School Board - Kevin Hartigan, Brian Donehoo, SuZan Pearce, Joe Rabon, Pete Shearer
