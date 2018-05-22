Photo highlights: Band students perform final concerts of the year May 16

The Grand Canyon middle and high school bands perform their final concert of the year May 17 in the school’s multipurpose room. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
The Grand Canyon middle and high school bands perform their final concert of the year May 17 in the school’s multipurpose room. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.